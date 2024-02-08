Professional singers “may be more susceptible to developing vocal alterations and neck pain. This is due to a greater vocal demand, a greater respiratory demand and a specific body posture, based on the type of professional activity. In a long and tiring event such as Sanremo, the advice to competing singers is to pay attention to the neck for a first place voice“. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Andrea Bernetti, vice president of the Italian Society of Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine.

“Vocal problems – he explains – affect people's quality of life”, let alone that of singers. “Obviously when the voice is used 'professionally', the impact is even more significant, regardless of the degree of dysphonia. Some disorders of the cervical region can cause pain and affect the functional performance of various muscle groups, including the anterior muscles of the anterior neck and larynx – warns Bernetti – At the same time, studies show that certain types of dysphonia could also be related to muscular alterations which could themselves cause neck pain. Cervical pain and muscle tension can directly affect the extrinsic muscles of the larynx. Therefore, the structure and function of the vocal folds may be changed, resulting in a form of dysphonia.”

According to the expert, “there is evidence in scientific literature that shows how pain in the cervical spine, and also in the shoulder, is common in people with dysphonia, demonstrating that these musculoskeletal alterations are more present in people with dysphonia compared to those who they do not present vocal problems. Muscle tension dysphonia (Mtd) is defined as a change in voice quality due to excessive phonatory effort. This phonatory effort – he concludes – is characterized by compensatory muscular hyperactivity which alters functionality and performance vowels. Scientific evidence has shown that singers with dysphonia are a group with a higher incidence of neck pain than singers without vocal problems“.