Sanremo 2024, Paola Cortellesi and Emanuela Fanelli on stage?

Paola Cortellesi’s film, “There’s Still Tomorrow”, which marked her debut as a director, is enjoying great success. Yet another in the career of the actress and now also a director. Alongside her, in the cinematic adventure, is her colleague and friend Emanuela Fanelli.

According to various rumors, given the enormous success, but also – if not above all – their friendliness and talent, the two actresses could take part in the next Sanremo Festival in a few months, hosted once again by Amadeus. In what capacity? Who knows, maybe as co-hosts. But there are also those who dare to host it for the 2025 edition. We’ll see.