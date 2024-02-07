Quick police investigation. The man, with interests in the musical environment, will have to answer for causing alarm

Thanks to a quick police investigation, the man who this morning, with an anonymous phone call, had indicated the presence of an explosive device inside the Ariston theater has been identified and reported.

The investigations, conducted by the Sanremo Police Department together with the local Flying Squad, have led to a 52-year-old, with interests in the musical environment, who will have to answer for causing an alarm.

Traced to his home and cornered by investigators, he immediately admitted his responsibilities and explained that he had acted out of acrimony in organizing the singing event.