On average, 10 million and a thousand viewers, equal to 60.1%, followed the third evening of the Sanremo festival (from 9.19pm to 1.38am). Last year the third evening of the festival (from 9.25pm ​​to 1.59am) attracted an average of 9 million 240 thousand viewers, equal to a 57.6% share. Better than Amadeus yesterday, only Pippo Baudo in the 1995 Festival which achieved a 60.5% share.

Baudo had recorded an average share in the third evening of 60.52%. Last night, the first part of the festival, from 9.19pm to 11.32pm, was followed by 13,243,000 spectators with a 58.1% share. The second part, from 11.34pm to 1.38am, recorded 6,436,000 with a 66% share. Last year the first part of the third evening, from 9.25pm ​​to 11.31pm, recorded 13,341,000 spectators with a 57.2% share. While the second part, from 11.40pm to 1.59am, was followed by 5,584,000 spectators with 58.4%.

As regards the viewing slots, the first part of the evening (from 9.19pm to 11.32pm) attracted 13,243,000 spectators for a share of 58.1%. The second part (from 11.34pm to 1.38am) was seen by 6,436,000 spectators and a 65% share. Last year the first part, from 9.25pm ​​to 11.31pm, was seen by 13,341,000 viewers for a share of 57.2%, while the period from 11.40pm to 1.59am totaled 5,584,000 viewers for a 58.4% share.