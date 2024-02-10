SANREMO. The Mia Martini critics' prize of the Sanremo Festival 2024 was awarded to Loredana Bertè for her song Crazy. A fairly announced recognition, as she was the most voted of the journalists on Tuesday evening when, in fact, the two press rooms of the Festival cast their votes.

Bertè won with a wide margin of approval, her rock was liked from the first listen and she dominated the stage with her usual determination. With blue hair and the required short skirt, with a red bow against violence against women, Loredana was able to convey all her desire to still be on the scene. All her pride screams, but also her desire to feel loved. Not only from others, from the public, but also from herself.

In Crazy there is all the desire to accept yourself as you are, the courage to forgive yourself and to do it – this time – even getting some discounts. You see her there on stage, head held high and chest out, challenging life even more than when she was a little girl, you hear her singing: «Now I go straight to every crossroads / Okay I'm crazy what's up, what's up 'And

/ I'm crazy about myself, about myself / And I want to shout it again / I don't need anyone who forgives me, I do it alone, alone / And I'm crazy about myself / Yes because I hated myself enough.” And you understand her, you love her. And you sing with her.

“I knew that Crazy it was the right song and I wanted it to become available to everyone, to the public who never stopped following me and it happened from the first evening”, he said on the first day in Sanremo. And she was right. The song «It came at a time when I wanted to end the war with myself. It's my Guernica, even though I would always like to be perfect, I'm not.”

The Mia Martini award then takes on an even greater value if we think that it is named after her sister, who has received quite a few slaps in her life, and who hasn't had the time to forgive herself and be crazy about herself. Now Loredana can dedicate this award to Mimì: a wonderful hug between sisters.

The text of Pazza by Loredana Bertè