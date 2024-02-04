Black jumpsuit, jacket, stiletto heels and perfect hairdo: Lorella Cuccarini surprisingly tries out a dance in front of the entrance to the Ariston, and the audience goes crazy. Accompanied by her dance troupe, the presenter who will join Amadeus on Friday evening offered a performance of dance and singing to the fans already crowded – and it is only Sunday – in front of the theater in the hope of seeing some of the protagonists of the festival enter the theater to the rehearsals, making them sing and dance to the tune of 'Io ballerà'. Cuccarini appears in perfect shape and charged up: the festival is already in full swing.