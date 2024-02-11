“I consider it shameful that the stage of the Sanremo Festival has been exploited to spread hatred and provocations in a superficial and irresponsible way”. Thus, in a post on he speech by Dargen D'Amico, who called for a 'ceasefire' in Gaza at the beginning of the Festival, on the final evening it was Ghali who called for a “stop to the genocide”.

“In the massacre of 7 October, among the 1200 victims, there were over 360 young people murdered and raped during the Nova Music Festival. Another 40 of them were kidnapped and are still in the hands of terrorists together with dozens more hostages Israelis – writes Bar – IThe Sanremo Festival could have expressed solidarity with them. It's a shame this didn't happen“.

“I read with sadness the intervention on social media by the Israeli ambassador to Italy, Alon Bar, who rightly deprecates some statements made at the Sanremo Festival, which according to him served 'to spread hatred and provocations in a superficial and irresponsible way'”, declares Senator Maurizio Gasparri, member of the Rai Supervisory Commission.

“The ambassador recalls that 'in the massacre of 7 October among the 1200 victims there were over 360 young people murdered and raped during a musical event'. Rai has missed another opportunity. I hope that the company's top management will apologize to the Israeli authorities and implement remedial measures, taking into account the just protests of the Ambassador of Israel. Rai cannot live outside of reality. I renew my solidarity with Ambassador Bar and the people of Israel who suffered on 7 October an aggression comparable to the persecutions of the Shoah”, adds Gasparri.