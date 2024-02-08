There second evening of Sanremo 2024 was followedfrom 9.17pm to 1.33am, by 10,361,000 spectators with a 60.1% share. Last year the average of the late evening, from 9.18pm to 1.40am, was 10,545,000 viewers with a 62.3% share.

Better than last night, on a second evening of the festival of the last 30 years, only Amadeus last year and Pippp Baudo in 1995 did as an average percentage (65.42%). The first part from 9.17pm to 11.29pm was followed by 13,434,000 viewers with 57.6%. The second part, from 11.32pm to 1.33am, received 6,899,000 with a 66.2% share.

Last year the first part of the second evening of the festival, from 9.18pm to 11.37pm, was followed by 14,087,000 viewers with a 61.1% share. The second part, from 11.40pm to 1.40am, had obtained 6,352,000 viewers with a 65.6% share.