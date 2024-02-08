The hidden detail in Annalisa's look during her performance on the second evening of Sanremo: did you notice it

The second evening of the Sanremo 2024 Festival was broadcast on Wednesday 7 January, among the singers who performed, there was also Annalisa. The latter with her song Sincerely, is already climbing to the top of all the Spotify charts. Many love her, precisely because of her singing style.

CREDIT: RAI

However, few noticed that during his performance, he had hidden a secret in his look detail really important, which concerns his shoes.

Throughout the Sanremo adventure, Annalisa will wear clothes from the collection Dolce & Gabbana. As on almost every occasion, the singer herself chose a bold but elegant look. With the suspenders on display, as he already did in the first episode.

The stylist who is studying her outfits, Susanna Ausoniinterviewed by Fanpage.iton Annalisa said: “We have chosen a common thread that links all the looks, it is an organic work that represents this piece well. When I follow an artist in Sanremo, I have to dress the song, rather than the artist!”

The hidden detail in Annalisa's outfit, on the second evening of Sanremo 2024

CREDIT: RAI

The star who is now climbing to the top of all the charts, chose very Parisian women for the first evening covering, but for the second evening instead, she chose a pair of sheer stockings. Not only this though, also the shoes they had transparencies, thanks to an upper, a stretch tulle.

The shoe model worn by Annalisa always comes from the collection Dolce & Gabbanawhich they created in collaboration with Kim Kardashian.

CREDIT: RAI

The singer who has become internationally famous for years, thanks to the song Sincerely, which he presented in this new edition of Sanremo, is climbing all the Spotify charts. Furthermore, in the first evening, due to his unusual entrance on stage, there was also talk of a possible one pregnancynews then denied by herself. She explained that she did not go down the stairs, for fear of falling in front of everyone.