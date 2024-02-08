Sanremo 2024, Giorgia what a look: the clothes worn on the second evening

Giorgia returned to the Sanremo stage on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the song E poi, which she brought to the Festival: the singer-songwriter, in addition to moving with her voice, was co-host in the second evening alongside Amadeus and in terms of look he proposed a series of Dior dresses designed bystylist friend Maria Grazia Chiuri. A path studied with his stylist Valentina Davoli.

First of all, here she is with one revisited tuxedo and shorts instead of the classic trousers.

Subsequently the Roman singer chose a platinum colored dress with sparkling fringes.

When she sang the medley of her hits Giorgia wore hat, oversized blazer and minidress.

And closing the evening with ice-colored midi dress with long sleeves.

Look at the photos in the gallery.

Read also