Sanremo 2024 third social evening, Teresa Mannino wins by a landslide ahead of Russel Crowe

In the third evening of the Sanremo Festival 2024 (which he scored super TV ratings, record-breaking Amadeus) have been published 1.1 million pieces of content online with the hashtag #Sanremo2024 trending topic since February 5th. During the third episode up to 03:00 on February 9th, 1.2 million conversation volumes were recorded, or 69% of the online content of the entire day. Over 196k unique users on X used the hashtag #Sanremo2024.

Teresa Mannino, co-host, was the undisputed protagonist of the evening and the most mentioned by the online public with over 144k content about her. The guest of the third evening of the Festival who generated the most conversations was Russell Crowe with over 89k results online.

Sanremo 2024 third social evening, Ghali also leaves Angelina Mango among the competing singers

The artist of the third episode of the Festival who was talked about the most was Ghali with over 75k conversations about him. The ones who talk the most online are mainly women (64%) in the 25-34 age group. In second place i Riches and Poorswhile the favorite to win (Here are the latest odds from bookmakers), Angelina Mango he had to settle for third place.

The moments of the episode with the greatest conversation peaks were recorded

– Between 9.45pm and 9.50pm after Teresa Mannino's entry;

– Between 11.25pm ​​and 11.30pm during the sketch between Amadeus, Teresa Mannino and Russell Crowe on Italian ancestors;

– Between 11.45pm and 11.50pm after Angelina Mango's performance;

Among the top 5 artists competing for number of mentions on X during the evening we have

Ghali – 75k mentions

Rich and Poor – 57.5k mention

Angelina Mango – 48k mention

Rose Villain – 30.5k mentions

The Three – 29k mention

Sanremo 2024 social, Geolier and Clara artists who grew up during the Festival days

The total volumes of online conversation about the Sanremo Festival from the 1st episode to today reach over 6.5 million results. Among the artists who have grown the most on social media since the beginning and during the Festival to date we have: Geolier with +137.7k followers, (+122.7k followers on Instagram and +15k on TikTok) and Clara with +116.9k followers (+92.9k on Instagram and +24k on TikTok). With its Data Room, TIM analyzes Big Data and online conversations every day to tell the digital side of the Italian Song Festival.