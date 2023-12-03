Fiorella Mannoia, Geolier, Dargen D’Amico, Emma, ​​Fred De Palma, Angelina Mango, La Sad, Diodato, Il Tre, Renga & Nek, Sangiovanni, Alfa and Il Volo. They are the first 13 of the 27 Big names competing in Sanremo 2024 announced by Amadeus on Tg1. The other 14 will be announced later in the news.

With a last-minute change to the regulations, the artistic director has brought the total number of artists competing at the festival to 30 (there should have been 26), of which 27 (and no longer 23) are announced today.