Fred De Palma will also participate in the 74th edition of Sanremo, the Italian Music Festival, and will bring his rap and reggaeton style.

Fred De Palma is a pseudonym used by the artist Federico Palana, born in Ceva in 1989. His story is marked by a troubled past, so much so that he himself admits having used drugs since he was young. His situation worsens over time, risking dying twice and losing a friend to drugs. This event affects him so much that he decides to take his life into his own hands and not throw it away, as he was doing up until that moment. He begins to write and this will be the beginning of his career.

He subsequently entered the world of rap by participating in freestyle contests Turin And Milanwhere he meets important figures of Italian music, such as Dirty C with which he forms a group, i Royal Rhyme. They released an album in 2011 and an EP the following year. Fred continues to participate in contests and wins the Zelig Urban Talent 2011also appearing on TV in the program MTV Spitdedicated to freestyle battles, where he came third.

In 2012, Fred De Palma decided to embark on a solo career and, in June, he released the album “FDP“. His albums”BoyFred“, “Hanglover“, “Uebe” And “Unique” consolidate his fame, while collaborating with international artists.

However, he still finds himself fighting a personal battle, against gambling addiction, after overcoming the drug addiction. Her song “Adrenaline“, with which he hopes to reach those who have the same problem as him, openly addresses this issue.

As for his private life, it seems that after some relationships that went badly, he is now happily engaged to the model and influencer Jori Delliwith whom he made the relationship official on social networks in the summer of 2023.

Now we can't wait to hear the song with which he makes his debut in Sanremo. The title is “the sky doesn't want us“, was revealed on December 19th in the episode of Sanremo Youth.