Sanremo – A couple of days after the announcement of the complete cast, the winner has already started: according to bettors, the big favorite for the final victory of the 2024 Sanremo Festival would be Alessandra Amoroso. The Sanremo debut of the singer from Salento has unleashed the bookmakers: for her return to the scene, the betting odds according to Sisal updated to December 5th give the singer from Salento at 5.00. Followed by Negramaro (6.00), Annalisa, Angelina Mango and Geolier (7.50). Mahmood, considered the favorite until yesterday, drops to 9.00.

The social “clean-ups”.

In view of her debut in Sanremo, Alessandra Amoroso has reset her social profiles. Away with the old photos from the past: in their place an image of the singer from behind, with a new look. It is a technique widely used among stars and artists in general to reset their Instagram feed to announce the beginning of a “new era” and create anticipation among fans. The Italian fashion house Gucci did it last September, for example, to announce the new course of the creative director Sabato De Sarno who took over from Alessandro Michele: a clean sweep, or rather, a post, to the previous production. Like Alessandra Amoroso, Sangiovanni also followed this marketing strategy: the old posts have left room for a video announcing her participation in the festival and the new album soon to be released.

Women vs men

Fiorella Mannoia, Emma, ​​Angelina Mango, Alessandra Amoroso, Rose Villain, Loredana Bertè, Big Mama, Annalisa and Angela Brambati of Ricchi e Poveri are the female protagonists of the cast of the 74th edition of Sanremo. 9 women against 30 men (also counting the members of all groups). Numbers in hand, the next edition of the Sanremo Festival features even fewer female quotas than those of 2023. Last year Marco Mengoni said he was sorry to find himself in a completely male top five, with Lazza, Mr. Rain, Ultimo and Tananai. The last female winner of Sanremo is Arisa, who triumphed in 2014 with Controvento.

The Ligurians (and the missing Genoese)

Three Ligurians competing, as already told by Secolo XIX in an article by Claudio Cabona: Annalisa (from Cairo Montenotte in the province of Savona) and the Genoese Alfa ei Ricchi e Poveri, whose last appearance at the festival dates back to 1992 (in that year Analisa was 7 years old and Alfa would be born only eight years later). The Rich and the Poor are the veterans of the Festival, with thirteen editions under their belt. For a whisker there could have even been a fourth Ligurian: the Genoese singer-songwriter Bresh, author among others of the hit Guasto d’amore, which celebrates his love for Genoa, the new anthem of the rossoblù supporters.

The others excluded

«27 times no! You fall off your bike, you scrape your knee, you get up by removing the dust and start again”: this is how Jalisse commented on their exclusion for the twenty-seventh year in a row via Instagram. Michele Bravi did not hide his disappointment at not being included in the cast of Sanremo 2024: in a video on TikTok the singer wanted to share tears and consoling hugs. Arisa, in an Instagram Story, had shared a photo with her fingers crossed, only to delete it after the complete announcement of the competing singers. And write immediately afterwards “I really care”.

If he won…

If Mahmood, among the favorites to win, were to win again, it would be victory number three for him. And it would equal Iva Zanicchi, winner in 1967, 1969, 1974. The record of victories at the Sanremo Festival is shared by two singers with four victories each: Claudio Villa, winner in the editions of 1955, 1957, 1962, 1967 and Domenico Modugno (winner in 1958, 1959, 1962, 1966. If instead Negramaro won they would be added to the ten musical groups (including two couples) who have won the Festival: Homo Sapiens (1977), Matia Bazar (1978, 2002), Al Bano and Romina Power (1984), i Ricchi e Poveri (1985), i Pooh (1990), i Jalisse (1997), Piccola Orchestra Avion Travel (2000), Il Volo (2015), i Stadio (2016) and Måneskin (2021).

The co-hosts…since 1995

Of the five co-hosts who will join Amadeus on the Ariston stage, three were the protagonists of the 1995 Sanremo Festival. Giorgia, winner with Come Saprei, Lorella Cuccarini, who ranked tenth with Un Altro amore no and Fiorello, that year competing with the catchphrase Finally you, which saw him place fifth.