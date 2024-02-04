Sanremo – The Costa Smeralda has arrived at anchor in Sanremo, where he will entertain for the week of the Italian Song Festival (6-10 February). The protagonist of this evening's opening will be the comedian Enrico Brignano, after which the cruise ship will be transformed into a stage on the sea for Sanremo music, with performances by four artists (Tedua, Bob Sinclair, Bresh and Gigi D'Agostino), in connection with the Ariston Theatre.

The Costa Smeralda will be transformed into a stage on the sea hosting shows by Tedua, Bob Sinclair, Bresh and Gigi D'Agostino

Brignano will propose a new show, and Costa Smeralda guests will be able to admire the light show on Sanremo and a glam party with special guests and DJ sets. The Costa Smeralda cruise to Sanremo, called “Sanremo Full Experience”, lasts nine days (3-11 February), and can be divided into two shorter cruises of 5 days each – “Opening Sanremo” (3-7 February ) and “Gran Finale Sanremo” (7-11 February).

During the week of the Festival, Costa Smeralda guests will have the opportunity to go ashore, independently or with two organized excursions, to experience the atmosphere of Sanremo.