Sanremo – The Costa Smeralda has arrived at anchor in Sanremo, where he will entertain for the week of the Italian Song Festival (6-10 February). The protagonist of this evening's opening will be the comedian Enrico Brignano, after which the cruise ship will be transformed into a stage on the sea for Sanremo music, with performances by four artists (Tedua, Bob Sinclair, Bresh and Gigi D'Agostino), in connection with the Ariston Theatre.
Brignano will propose a new show, and Costa Smeralda guests will be able to admire the light show on Sanremo and a glam party with special guests and DJ sets. The Costa Smeralda cruise to Sanremo, called “Sanremo Full Experience”, lasts nine days (3-11 February), and can be divided into two shorter cruises of 5 days each – “Opening Sanremo” (3-7 February ) and “Gran Finale Sanremo” (7-11 February).
During the week of the Festival, Costa Smeralda guests will have the opportunity to go ashore, independently or with two organized excursions, to experience the atmosphere of Sanremo.
#Sanremo #Costa #Smeralda #anchor #Opening #Brignano #Bresh #arrives #evening #shows
Leave a Reply