Tough Codacons reply to Amadeus who yesterday, in a video published on social media, spoke of “prejudices” regarding the singers competing in Sanremo, inviting people to listen to the songs first “and then to express an opinion or opinion”. The intervention of the artistic director of the festival is in reference to the criticism rained down on the presence among the competing singers of La Sad, the Milanese rap trio with controversial lyrics for which Codacons explicitly requested exclusion from the competition.

“Just as Amadeus legitimately does not love people with prejudices, we do not love hypocritical people, with the dictionary of the Italian language defining hypocrisy as ‘simulation of virtue, of religious devotion, and in general of good feelings, of good qualities and dispositions, to gain the sympathy or favors of one or more people, deceiving them'”, attacks President Carlo Rienzi in a note. Which states: “The attitude of those who in words he takes a stand against violence against women, but then with deeds he rewards them by inviting them to Sanremo artists whose songs contain humiliating and offensive phrases towards women, and lyrics that may represent an incitement to violence”.

“If on the one hand it is true that you cannot judge a song before having listened to it – Rienzi continues – on the other it is equally true that you can and must judge a singer first if you already know the songs and the verbal violence towards the women. Otherwise, following Amadeus’s absurd reasoning, even a mafioso who ordered massacres could participate in Sanremo, as long as he presents a good song that attracts visibility to the event.” The president of Codacons then addresses Amadeus directly: “Instead of scrambling for objectively ridiculous justifications, he would do well to apologize to Italian women for his choicesand invite Giulia Cecchettin’s father to Sanremo so that he can send a message to young people on the drama of violence and against artists such as La Sad, Fedez, Emis Killa and others who pepper their songs with shameful lyrics against women and dangerous for most young people,” he concludes.

And to Adnkronos, Rienzi states: “We are sure that Amadeus will understand the gravity of La Sad’s presence and will go back, but if he doesn’t retrace his steps and doesn’t withdraw this group from the race, we will go ahead and we will be forced to present a complaint to Agcom and Rai”.