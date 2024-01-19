FantaSanremo 2024 exceeds one million teams. About three weeks after registrations opened on December 27, the fantasy game around the festival exceeded one million teams created by users, confirming the boom of the phenomenon. The one million milestone was reached one day earlier than last year, when teams reached one million on January 20th and registration opened on December 27th.

The 2023 edition closed, as always the day before the start of the festival, with around 4 million teams for 1,500,000 users (each player can create up to five teams). To get an idea of ​​the growth of the phenomenon, in 2022 the total number of teams created was 500,000 and in 2021, the year of the game's online debut, there were a total of 50,000 teams.

FantaSanremo is born in 2020 on the initiative of a group of young people from the Marche region festival enthusiasts who gathered to follow the evenings in a bar in Porto Sant'Elpidio, in the province of Fermo.

In recent years, the rules of the game have not changed. By going to the FantaSanremo website or the app (which is new this year), each user can create up to five teams. The team is made up by choosing 5 of the competing artists. Each player can spend a maximum of 100 Baudi to create a team. The FantaSanremo coin was in fact rightly named after the doyen of Sanremo hosts, Pippo Baudo. Every artist has a fantasy quote, a price, in short. Clearly the presumed favorites to win cost more. So we go from 23 Baudi needed to have Alessandra Amoroso or Angelina Mango or Annalisa or Emma on the team, to the 16 Baudi of bunker44, Clara and Santi Francesi.

Once the five artists have been chosen (with an eye also on the propensity to play of the singers themselves) a team captain is appointed. The score that each player will score at the end of the festival will depend on the final ranking but also and above all on what the artists will do on the Ariston stage, because with every gesture, word or outfit you can earn or lose points. This year, to underline the success of the game and celebrate its first five years, there are also amarcord bonuses: thus the Dargen Bonus of 5 points goes to those who wear sunglasses during the performance on stage, the Berti Bonus of 10 points to those who have an outfit with visible scallops and the Morandi Bonus of 18 points to those who go on stage with a broom. Among the highest paid evening bonuses there are the Maracaibo bonus which awards 30 points to those who cause a train in the audience and a bonus of 25 points for those who do the splits on stage. While the heaviest penalties are the fall on the stairs which takes away 50 points, the live blasphemy which takes away 66.6 (with clear reference to the satanic number 666) and the disqualification of an artist which costs 100 points to those who have it has on the team.