Sanremo 2024, Amadeus makes history with the highest average share ever for a Friday evening: 67.8% of Italians with the TV on watched the festival on the evening dedicated to covers and duets. The average share figure is the only one comparable from 1987, the year Auditel was introduced, to today, because some editions lasted four evenings and not five and in others the viewing figures were not divided into several parts. The previous record belonged to the first Auditel year, at the 1987 Sanremo, an edition hosted by Pippo Baudo and won by Gianni Morandi, Enrico Ruggeri and Umberto Tozzi with 'Si can give more'.

In detail, the fourth evening of the festival was seen on average, from 9.25pm ​​to 1.59am, by 11,893,000 spectators with a 67.8% share. Last year the average of the cover evening was, from 9.25pm ​​to 1.59am, 11,121,000 spectators with a 66.5% share.

The first part of yesterday evening was seen, from 9.25pm ​​to 11.35pm, by 15,531,000 spectators with a 65.1% share. The second part, from 11.38pm to 1.59am, was followed by 8,398,000 spectators with a 73.2% share.

Last year, on the fourth evening, the first part was watched, from 9.25pm ​​to 11.41pm, by 15,046,000 spectators with a 65.2% share. And the second part, from 11.44pm to 1.59am, with 7,041,000 spectators with a 69.7% share.