“A sixth Festival? I said this will be the last. I would say let's enjoy this Festival. Let's make sure this turns out well and then we'll talk about it.” This is how Amadeus responded, during the Sanremo Giovani press conference, to those who asked him if he will accept Rai's proposal not to stop at the fifth Festival. “First let's do this well, which otherwise maybe they won't ask me anymore”, joked the host and artistic director.

The topic of feminicides

There will also be a moment dedicated to the theme of the fight against feminicides on the Sanremo 2024 stage. Amadeus announced this during the Sanremo Giovani press conference, answering a question from Adnkronos. “We have a couple of ideas, we are working on them but we cannot miss a moment of reflection on this very serious issue in an event as popular as the festival”, said the host and artistic director.