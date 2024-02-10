Never have so many report cards for the singers of the Sanremo Festival. From listening groups to the 'free hitter', whether an aspiring influencer looking for followers or a lone wolf with no fanbase ambitions, everyone on social media has something to say. Couch judges, living room critics, legitimized by televoting. The jungle of comments raining down from everywhere has not escaped notice Valentina Carlile, pioneer of phoniatric osteopathy, for more than twenty years alongside national and international music stars, from pop to opera. Also in this 74th flower festival the expert has 'trained' the voices of some artists competing for the podium, and a few hours before the grand finale she is keen to explain how a 'doc report card' is born. Five criteria entrusted to Adnkronos Salute, to 'educate' the telejurors of the last evening.

The osteopath's analysis of singers comes from the long experience gained working in teams with those, from the phoniatrician to the vocal coach, who prepare the artists to perform on difficult stages such as that of the Ariston Theatre. “Participating in a music competition – underlines Carlile – in most cases can be scary or stressful. This is because the majority of participants do not know, or do not fully understand, the model used by the judges to evaluate performances and assign votes to the competitors. It is therefore a good idea to always explain what the judges are looking for to promote a performance or decide the best.”

Rules that the specialist believes it is useful to illustrate to the common spectator as well, considering that even the vote of non-experts can make the difference between rewarding a great favorite or snatching the podium from under his feet to place an outsider on it.

“Many have asked me for opinions on singers – says Carlile – but I preferred to advise everyone to rely on their own judgement, while giving indications on the characteristics to observe and listen to, beyond personal taste. Indications that I would like to share, given that do-it-yourself report cards are going crazy on social media what should you look at to judge“:

1) Vocal power and expressionor the ability to sing on the keys and harmonize correctly;

2) Diction and phoneticsor the ability to make the entire text heard – and understood – well articulated;

3) Technique in dynamicsor the ability to use vibrato, crescendo, legate, staccato;

4) Stagingor the ability to manage the stage, to take the stage;

5) Public responseor rather the effective ability to communicate what is sung, to 'reach' the spectator.

“These are just some of the criteria for a report card or a 'competent' vote – points out the voice osteopath – but in the end the best are those who manage to hit these points. Without, of course, canceling out personal taste too”. Rules in hand, therefore, “good report card and good televoting to everyone”.