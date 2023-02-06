No more videos of Ukrainian president Volodymir Zelensky at Sanremo 2023. There will be a “text” that will be read on stage by Amadeus. The announcement by Rai Prime Time Entertainment Director Stefano Coletta, who explains how the intervention was finalized yesterday. “We are always in daily contact with Ambassador Melnyk” he added referring to the dialogue with Kiev.

“Regarding the message of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sanremo Festival, it is not true that we refused to broadcast one of his videos,” Rai said in a statement. “On the contrary”, he specified, “we have always declared ourselves available to collect an intervention in video or audio form”. “As explained to the press today by the director of Prime Time, Stefano Coletta, and by the artistic director of the Festival, Amadeus, it was the Ukrainian ambassador in Rome with whom both maintained contact who made the request to have a text read written by President Zelensky”.

As regards, however, a possible preventive control of Viale Mazzini on Zelensky’s message, Coletta affirmed: “It seems complicated to me to be able to censor the president”. “The control of us executives is prior to the airing of each program, but I smile at the idea of ​​a Rai executive who can censor a president” she added, answering a specific question on the matter. “We still don’t know the contents, we will be more punctual in the next few days”, added Coletta.

Amadeus also spoke on the subject of ‘control’ of the text. “I’ll read it exactly as it arrives,” said the host. “Words can judge what you say, but they will believe what you do”, he commented, referring to the inevitable controversies that have always preceded the Festival. “I find it very romantic to have a letter and be able to read it,” Amadeus said again.

The story, with today’s solution, has not escaped Moscow’s radars and was commented on by Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry. “Well, I don’t know. Could it be that I win this song contest with a rap?” the Telegram spokeswoman wrote on Telegram.