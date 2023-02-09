This evening the famous rapper, son of the journalist Marco Fini, performs on the Costa Smeralda stage. Here’s everything you need to know about his career

An evening full of guests and “collateral” performances, that of today, 9 February 2023, at the San Remo Festival. Alongside Annalisa’s performance from the stage in Piazza Colombo, another show not to be missed is that of Gue Pequeno guest on the floating stage of the Costa Smeralda ship. In fact, in every evening, in addition to the official competition, there will be two other stages from which high-calibre artists will perform: that of Colombo square and that of the Costa Smeraldalocated a few hundred meters away from the Ariston Theater.

who is Guè (ex Pequeno) — Gue, formerly known as Gue Pequeno, pseudonym of Cosimo Fini, is a rapper and record producer. Guè made his debut towards the end of the nineties, when he met Jack La Furia. Just the friendship with the latter leads him to be part, together with Dargen D'Amico, before the Sacred Schools and then gods Club Dogo. Over the years Gué Pequeno has collaborated with the major artists of the underground and non-underground scene, such as Noyz Narcos del TruceKlan, J-Ax, Marracash and Entics. In 2010 he published the book The law of the dog, written with friend Jake La Furia. In March 2011, however, it aired on Deejay TV with the program A dog day, a television format where he and Jake La Furia try various jobs by turning the various experiences into lyrics for their rap songs.

the solo career — His is released in June 2011 first solo albumtitled The Golden boy, with the participation of several Italian rappers, including Marracash, Entics, Ensi and Jake La Furia. The disc is anticipated by the single Don’t turn it off (Reloaded). The same year the rapper founded the independent record label together with DJ Harsh Lots of stuff. In 2016 it comes out Santeriaalbum made in the studio together with Marracash, and in 2017 Gentlemen, the rapper’s fourth studio album. 2018 is the year of the record Sinatrafollowed in 2020 by Mr Fini. In 2021 the album comes out Guesus. In the end mother of pearl, his eighth studio album, released on January 13, 2023 by Island Records.

from gué pequeno to guè — On Nov. 14, 2021, the rapper revealed the pseudonym change passing by Gue Pequeno to Guè. The first album released under the new stage name is the seventh, Guesus. The same disc sees the participation of various artists, including Coez, Ernia, Elisa and Rick Ross. It debuted directly at first place in the FIMI Album Ranking.