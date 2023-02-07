Sanremo 2023: when Elodie sings (at what time) during the first evening of the Festival
When does Elodie sing (at what time) tonight, Tuesday 7 February, during the first evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival broadcast on Rai 1? The singer will perform with her song in the competition during the evening. There is currently no official and public response to the exact time in which she will appear on the Ariston stage. However, we know that the singer will perform in an octave. Therefore she should probably perform around 11 pm. But surprises with her are not excluded, an appearance and an “early” performance.
The lyrics of the song
Below are the lyrics of Elodie’s song entitled “Two”:
What’s up?
There is that you make me agitate
What do you expect if
Do you already know how it ends?
Hidden by the thinnest veil
All my fears
That also tonight
They wrap around you
It’s just a thrill sometimes
But this period is not easy
You want a woman who isn’t there
And if you think about it, our love
He was just born
But it’s already gone badly
And if at this time
You look for me, forgive me
Tell me, how come?
Baby you lightning me
With shining eyes
What noise does it make
Silence at the end
Of all ours
Broken calls?
If you know how to tell you enough
But the heart dances
For me there are two things
My tears or your tears
Things are two
Two
Only you
A stab every word
Only me
In speeches on people’s lips
Maybe it’s true, it’s late now
But I would do it again
With the same mistakes, I’d do it again
That if you think about it our love
He was just born
But it’s already gone badly
And if at this time
You look for me, forgive me
Tell me, how come?
Baby you lightning me
With shining eyes
What noise does it make
Silence at the end
Of all ours
Broken calls?
If you know how to tell you enough
But the heart dances
For me there are two things
My tears or your tears
Things are two
Two
Oh
You are the wine that gets me drunk
My sour note
Swear words in the house
On this bitter night
From the eyes falls Niagara
I still notice you
And if at this time
You look for me, forgive me
Tell me, how come?
Baby you lightning me
With shining eyes
What noise does it make
Silence at the end
Of all ours
Broken calls?
If you know how to tell you enough
But the heart dances
For me there are two things
My tears or your tears
Things are two
Two
For me there are two things
My tears or your tears
Things are two
Two
Streaming and TV
We have seen at what time (when) Elodie sings, but where to see the Sanremo Festival 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.30 pm) on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows to follow Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.
