Sanremo 2023: when Elodie sings (at what time) during the first evening of the Festival

When does Elodie sing (at what time) tonight, Tuesday 7 February, during the first evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival broadcast on Rai 1? The singer will perform with her song in the competition during the evening. There is currently no official and public response to the exact time in which she will appear on the Ariston stage. However, we know that the singer will perform in an octave. Therefore she should probably perform around 11 pm. But surprises with her are not excluded, an appearance and an “early” performance.

The lyrics of the song

Below are the lyrics of Elodie’s song entitled “Two”:

What’s up?

There is that you make me agitate

What do you expect if

Do you already know how it ends?

Hidden by the thinnest veil

All my fears

That also tonight

They wrap around you

It’s just a thrill sometimes

But this period is not easy

You want a woman who isn’t there

And if you think about it, our love

He was just born

But it’s already gone badly

And if at this time

You look for me, forgive me

Tell me, how come?

Baby you lightning me

With shining eyes

What noise does it make

Silence at the end

Of all ours

Broken calls?

If you know how to tell you enough

But the heart dances

For me there are two things

My tears or your tears

Things are two

Two

Only you

A stab every word

Only me

In speeches on people’s lips

Maybe it’s true, it’s late now

But I would do it again

With the same mistakes, I’d do it again

That if you think about it our love

He was just born

But it’s already gone badly

And if at this time

You look for me, forgive me

Tell me, how come?

Baby you lightning me

With shining eyes

What noise does it make

Silence at the end

Of all ours

Broken calls?

If you know how to tell you enough

But the heart dances

For me there are two things

My tears or your tears

Things are two

Two

Oh

You are the wine that gets me drunk

My sour note

Swear words in the house

On this bitter night

From the eyes falls Niagara

I still notice you

And if at this time

You look for me, forgive me

Tell me, how come?

Baby you lightning me

With shining eyes

What noise does it make

Silence at the end

Of all ours

Broken calls?

If you know how to tell you enough

But the heart dances

For me there are two things

My tears or your tears

Things are two

Two

For me there are two things

My tears or your tears

Things are two

Two

Streaming and TV

We have seen at what time (when) Elodie sings, but where to see the Sanremo Festival 2023 on live TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.30 pm) on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows to follow Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.