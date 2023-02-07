On the stage of the Festival of Sanremo 2023 give 5 to Gianni Morandi and his giant hands, which have often been the protagonists of unforgettable memes, it seems like a fashion for competing singers. But what does it mean to give a Gimme Five to the great Italian singer? We give you a little clue: has something to do with the FantaSanremowith which for some editions we have been having fun together with the competitors in the race (with all due respect to Amadeus!).

At the end of his performance, after Amadeus’ first gaffe in Sanremo 2023, the young singer gIANMARIA, who had just been mistaken for Sangiovanni according to malicious social media (even if the conductor tried to correct the shot with a ready joke) ran to Gianni Morandi returned to the stage to give him a 5.

Amadeus, seeing this scene, let a sentence slip, telling the competitor that he knows very well why he wanted to do Gimme Five with Gianni Morandi. And we also know what he’s alluding to. gIANMARIA is trying to help those who chose him at FantaSanremo to earn points.

For the uninitiated, FantaSanremo is a parallel contest to the Italian Song Festival. Before the start of the singing festival, the participants formed their team, choosing 5 of the singers in the competition.

There is a regulation according to which, for certain gestures made, phrases said, comments made during the days of the Festival, the singers earn points. And they earn them, of course, to those who have included them in their team. Last year Emma won!

Sanremo 2023, giving Gianni Morandi a 5 earns 10 points

Among the various points provided (such as 30 if the Maracaibo train leaves in the audience or others if an unscheduled stage invasion starts), 10 go to the singer who high-fives Gianni Morandi.

Obviously the organizers of FantaSanremo stress to pay attention to the singer’s big hands. And it is interesting to know that even beating 5 with the statue of Mike Bongiorno gives 10 points, while running along the seafront with Morandi 20.