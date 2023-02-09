Sanremo 2023, top and flop of the second evening of the Festival

SANREMO 2023 TOPS AND FLOPS – Who was the best last night? And the worst? After the second evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, our Renzo Di Falco speaks about him with his particular report cards: the Tops and Flops of the Festival. Here’s who did well and who didn’t:

TOP

COLAPESCE AND DIMARTINO

Two years ago Musica Leggerissima introduced us to a new and very interesting partnership. Now Splash conquers us definitively with its powerful arrangement and Battisti-like atmospheres, confirming the genius of the two Sicilian songwriters.

LAZZA

Someone who has broken records will continue to do so in the coming weeks with this song with a sophisticated intro signed by Davide Petrella and Dardust, real assurances when it comes to packing hits. And fortunately without autotune.

AL BANO, MORANDI AND RANIERI

These three over 70 gentlemen sing together for the first time crossing their respective historical repertoires and overwhelm the Ariston (and probably all the Italian houses) with vocal power, experience and even without using in-ear headphones (semicit.)

FLOP

ARTICLE 31

Seeing J Ax and Dj Jad reunited and moved at the end of the performance makes my heart ache. Too bad the piece doesn’t live up to their gritty past, it has no bite and the choice to veer on an emotional ballad makes them seem suddenly aged.

FASHION’

The Modàs are the Modàs and it seems time has not passed. Even if sensibilities and tastes have changed and that dull and overly shouted pop rock seems outdated, and at least it doesn’t add anything new.

GEORGIA

She has an innate magnetism and sings with a unique naturalness and class. What she doesn’t convince this time is the song, which has a 90’s arrangement, weak in the refraij and is definitely below expectations.

HERE ALL THE NEWS ON THE SAN REMO FESTIVAL