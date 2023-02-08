Sanremo 2023, the text of Fedez’s freestyle at the Festival

Connected from the stage on the Costa Smeralda ship at the Sanremo 2023 Festival, Fedez performed with his freestyle in which he touched on many controversial and delicate topics in his own way. The singer then said he took responsibility for what he said. Here are the lyrics and the words of Fedez’s song.

A rap in which he recalls having had cancer, of having cried about it on television, then makes fun of the Codacons “look how I enjoy it”, takes the side of Rosa Chemical saying that while he is being criticized at the Festival (the reference is to Salvini ) however, the vice-minister for infrastructure Galeazzo Bignami, of the Brothers of Italy, from Bologna, is doing well. And he shows the photo in which Bignami is disguised as a Nazi, with a brown shirt and a swastika on his shoulder, a photo of him at a party published by Repubblica. He tore up the photo and then closed the connection saying “I take responsibility for the text that had not been shown to Rai in advance”.