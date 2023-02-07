Sanremo 2023, the televoting codes to vote for prime time singers

What are the televoting codes of the singers competing in the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023? Tonight, Tuesday 7 February, from 8.40 pm on Rai 1 the first episode of the 73rd edition of the singing festival will be broadcast which will see the performance of 14 singers in the competition, the first half of the 25 total. Let’s see together the televoting codes for the Sanremo Festival 2023:

SINGERS

There will be no televoting codes for the singers in the competition tonight since only the Press Room jury will vote. This is the order of release of the artists:

Anna Oxa

Gianmaria

Mr Rain

Marco Mengoni

Aries

Last

Like Things

Elodies

Leo Gassman

Countryside cousins

Gianluca Grignani

Olly

Colla Zio

Mara Sattei

What are the televoting numbers for the Sanremo Festival 2023? Here they are:

894.001 (from landline)

(from landline) 475.475.1 (from mobile)

Early evening programme

During the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023 (televoting codes above) 14 singers of the 28 in the competition will perform. Only the Press Office will vote. At the outcome of the votes, a ranking of the 14 songs performed in the evening will be drawn up. Tonight they will perform:

costs

What are the costs to vote via Televoto (above you will find the codes) for the singers of the Sanremo Festival 2023 broadcast on Rai 1? For each call from a fixed user (regardless of the distance, time and duration of the call) with which a valid vote is actually cast, the user will be charged the amount of Euro 0.51 including VAT. No cost will be charged if the user makes an excessive number of calls or enters an incorrect or out of time song-artist identification code, in these cases the user will hear a free error message and no votes will be counted accordingly.

For each SMS received confirming a valid vote, the user will be charged by his operator (on the telephone bill in the case of a subscription or deducted from the credit in the case of a rechargeable one) the amount of Euro 0.50 including VAT for SMS sent from users Tim, Poste Mobile, CoopVoce and iliad and Euro 0.51 including VAT for text messages sent from Vodafone, ho.mobile and Wind Tre users.

Sending text messages will be free for all customers of operators who have subscribed to the service. No cost will be charged if the user sends an excessive number of voting SMS or incorrect voting syntax or out of time, in these cases the user will receive a free error message and no vote will be counted. The user only pays for valid votes. The Televoting Service is reserved for adults.

