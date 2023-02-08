Sanremo 2023, the report cards of the second evening of the Festival

We listened to the other 14 songs in the competition, appreciated the intense monologue of the “Belva” Francesca Fagnani and the biting irony of Angelo Duro. And then half an hour of great music that rightfully enters the annals of Rai with the trio Morandi, Al Bano and Ranieri. Below are all of TPI’s votes to today’s contestants, guests, hosts, and personalities.

Gianni Morandi 9 – He is now an idol of this Festival. He enters the stage with a broom in hand after he’s helped clean up the floral havoc caused by Blanco’s outburst on prime time. Genius.

Francesca Fagnani 8.5 – Ironic, brilliant, self-confident, extremely elegant and at ease despite being at her debut in front of such an important audience. She brings an intelligent and well-written monologue on the subject of juvenile prisons and the educational role of the school. A deserved success.

Morandi, Ranieri and Al Bano 30 (10 each) – One of the most beautiful things seen on TV in recent years. Not only the history of Italian music, but literally the history of our country, with songs that all generations have been singing at the top of their lungs for decades. Italian spirit at maximum power. They excite and get excited. 227 years in three. Monumental. Standing ovation for the three pop music tenors. Al Bano does push-ups on stage and I, 50 years younger, struggle to tie my shoes without saying ‘hello’.

Pegah and Drusilla Foer 9 – They bring the issue of rights denied in Iran to the Ariston stage. And we understand that monologues make sense when they are done by those who really have something to say. It is not easy to deal with these topics on TV. A dutiful and moving space.

Black Eyed Peas 6 – They transform the Ariston into a discotheque and take us back a few decades. They have written important pages of recent dance music, but I’m still thinking about Morandi, Ranieri and Al Bano.

Hard Angel 4 – It is never easy to bring comedy to the Sanremo stage. Unconventional and politically incorrect, in the end his performance can be summed up as a big bah. Few laughs and zero rhythm, the only thing left in my head was that grandfather went to “whores”. Aridatece Checco Zalone or Fiorello.

Will 5.5 – Clean face like a good boy and spirited look as soon as you set foot on the most important stage of Italian music. It has to be understood. He is making his debut and also had the task of opening the evening. Song from “cursive”, a teenage ballad as we have already heard many of the new generations of generation Z. Youthful pop.

Mode 6 – For years they filled stadiums like the best Maneskin, then a dark phase in their career. Checco Silvestre investigates a delicate topic that he had to deal with firsthand, depression. “But what day is it? It’s the first day without you.” Song screamed in full Modà style, they could have dared more. For a few minutes we are back in 2014.

Sethu 5.5 – Dark, rock, young and with a revisable hairstyle. Unleashed and gritty, he doesn’t seem to fear his debut in Sanremo. Song that won’t go down in history, but it’s fresh and makes you listen.

Article 31 7 – A nice comeback for a duo that marked the adolescence and youth of at least a couple of generations who grew up in the 90s. The song works: a journey through the history of a friendship that takes flight again. Authentic and moving, with a pinch of nostalgia.

Lazza 7.5 – Idol of the very young and undisputed king of the charts, he brings a nice bowler hat to Sanremo. Little autotune and a convincing performance, it’s among the songs we’ll be humming the most tomorrow. From rap to pop, with the wise touch of Dardust, King Midas of the music scene. On the radio he will only make it big. Hit maker.

George 7 – His voice is not discussed, plays in another category. The song doesn’t fully arrive on the first listen, but could improve with time. After 22 years of absence from the Ariston stage, something better was expected. According to the bookmakers, he can contend with Mengoni for the final victory of this Festival. It will be like this? The feeling is that the song doesn’t help her.

Colapesce and Dimartino 8 – Baptist echoes for a more complex song than Musica Leggerissima, the success that had launched them two years ago from Sanremo. Excellent balance of voices and a scenographic ending. They tell the weight of expectations that can end badly, in tragedy. They don’t miss a beat. Possible outsiders, they can aim for the top areas of the standings.

Shari 5.5 – On the stage of the Ariston it does not look bad, even if the song (written with her boyfriend Salmo) at first listening does not seem full-bodied. A nice vocal timbre that she masters quite well. In general, the feeling is that bringing as many as six young players into the Bigs was a bit excessive.

Madame 7.5 – His song works a lot right from the first listen and this puts the vaccine case in the background at least for the moment. The dialogue between a client and a prostitute, without scandalizing too much. Vocally precise, she has great interpretative power. A catchy pop in her own style that will appeal to her many fans.

Levant 7 – She comes back after maternity leave and a break and does it with grit and a great vocal performance. The re-appropriation of oneself in the head and in the body, like a scream.

Tananai 7 – Forget last year’s Tananai, stoned and funny guy. He brings a totally different, almost unsettling version of himself. The risk is that the song appears too classic. He’s a romantic and appears decidedly more centered. Now a distant memory the last place of the past edition.

Pink Chemical 6.5 – After the political controversies for his presence at the Festival, he brings a song between pop and rap. Fluid and provocative, this Made in Italy can be a catchphrase. Unpredictable, it is a hymn to free love, with all due respect to respectability and right-thinking. “I would like to dedicate this song to those who have felt wrong at least once in their life, but it was simply different”.

LDA 5.5 – The young D’Alessio puts a lot of effort into it and for this alone he should be appreciated, but the song isn’t much and doesn’t leave a particular mark. He deserved better.

Paula and Clare 6.5 – The sisters of Italian pop are back in one of the most awaited reunions of this Festival. Their Furore will be the song of all the next Prides. They wake up the Ariston public after midnight. And this is already no small thing. Song with a vintage flavor, the echoes are those of Vamos a bailar or della Carrà. They will depopulate on the radio and this summer in all the clubs.

HERE ALL THE NEWS ON THE SAN REMO FESTIVAL