Sanremo 2023, the report cards of the first evening of the Festival

The first 14 songs in the competition, Chiara Ferragni’s monologue, Blanco’s scapocciata, the historic presence of the Head of State and Benigni’s passionate speech. The Sanremo 2023 Festival has officially opened its doors. Below are all of TPI’s votes to today’s contestants, guests, hosts, and personalities.

Amadeus 9.5 – His fourth Festival is already history: for the first time the President of the Republic is in the audience in Sanremo. Images that we will see again at Techetechetè in 2065. In recent years he has restored the centrality of the Festival, bringing back to the Ariston stage the great artists who previously avoided setting foot in the Ligurian city, he has awakened the interest and curiosity of the young public without forget who made the history of Italian music. He goes ahead on autopilot and puts a patch on Blanco’s unexpected event.

Roberto Benigni 10 – He makes fun of the President of the Republic and makes him cry by reminding him of his father, he talks about the centrality of music and the greatness of our Constitution (Italy repudiates war, article 21). A unique artist to best open this 73rd edition. He returns to Ariston after three years and brings back joy and emotion, makes you smile and reflect, with the right words and intelligence. A dreamer.

Gianni Morandi 8.5 – Excellent sidekick for Amadeus, he gets involved with self-irony by retracing some of his “uglier” songs. At the beginning of the evening he makes us dress in the tricolor with a beautiful version of the Canto degli Italiani, in front of President Mattarella. 78 years old and not feeling them. After Blanco’s tantrum, he takes the broom and starts cleaning the stage. He is real number one stuff. Long live the eternal boy of Monghidoro.

Clare Ferragni 5 – She gets excited and gets involved with a letter written by herself to the little girl Chiara. Nude look, she deals with important issues but with a feel-good discourse that risks falling into the banal in several points.

Anna Oxa 6 – He returns to Sanremo after 12 years and proves that he still has a vocal power that many envy. Lots of vocalizations and flashes, a lot of emphasis and a sometimes excessive dramaturgical approach. the risk is to be rhetorical and redundant. At first listening, the song reaches little, first of all in understanding the text.

Gianmaria 6.5 – He has style and elegance, but betrays a certain emotion due to his young age and lack of experience on such important stages. Amadeus makes the first gaffe of the evening by calling him Sangiovanni. He will certainly be strong among the very young. Half a point more for the blue anti-bullying bracelet on the wrist.

Mr Rain 6 – Melodious and Sanremo song, it excites and easily stays in the head. On the other hand, he has a large pen and we certainly don’t find out today. He is accompanied by a children’s choir that does a lot of You’ve got mail. Or if you prefer Lo Zecchino d’oro. He choice a little paracula.

Mark Mengoni 9 – He returns to Sanremo exactly 10 years after his victory. For all it is the number one favorite of this Festival, even if the competition is fierce. Two lives is a poem that warms the Ariston audience from the very first listening. Sole performer, and what a great piece: it grows until it explodes in the chorus. Will he compete for himself?

Aries 5 – Among the debutants at the Festival, he betrays a strong emotion. Sin. Some out of tune and the voice that doesn’t come out properly. The song, not easy, however, has potential and is well written (together with Calcutta). In short, from the next performances it will only improve.

Last 8 – He has grown and matured a lot compared to the little boy who a few years ago argued hard with journalists after finishing second behind Mahmood. Without the inseparable piano, he puts all his vocal power on stage. A song fully in Ultimo style, which starts slowly and then explodes. Excellent performance, aiming right for the podium.

Coma Cose 7 – They thrill with a highly acted performance and an intimate text. They talk about their couple crisis (later overcome) and the impossibility of saying goodbye. They have a very recognizable style and this song fully fits their chords. But the wow effect of Flames in the eyes is missing.

Pooh 6.5 – What about you from ai Pooh? History of Italian music. The karaoke moment of this first evening, with their classics that warm up the Ariston and make the audience sing their hearts out from home with timeless songs. Too bad for a slow start with several sticks, then they recover.

Elodies 8 – Now a certainty. A refrain that enters your head from the first listen. Beautiful and self-confident, she dares and knows how to play elegantly with the dress and the cameras. You can aim for the podium and be popular on the radio.

Leo Gassman 5.5 – Catchy song written by Riccardo Zanotti of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins, and you can hear it. Some vocal inaccuracies dirty his performance. Light and always with a smile on his face. We will give him a second chance.

White 0 – He destroys the stage of the Ariston due to a technical problem (he couldn’t hear his voice through headphones). She stops singing and decides to take it out on the vases of roses that served as a backdrop. The audience rightly overwhelms him with boos. Bad figure, as a spoiled kid. Bugo and Morgan vibes.

Country Cousins ​​5 – Always very sober in their look, they bring a song written by the list representative, which however is not convincing. And maybe that’s the news. We expected better from writers like this. Nice and rhythmic, for now this and little more.

Gianluca Grignani 5 – The song is intense and very intimate, with the story of the relationship with an absent father. He puts his heart into it but his voice doesn’t help him in many places and doesn’t follow the music. A certain effort that hopefully is due to the emotion of returning to Sanremo and steps in the next few evenings.

Olly 6 – At his debut in Sanremo, he brings a fresh song that makes you want to dance. Straight kick and a text that talks about itself, it can work well on the radio and among the youngest. The boy has talent, as well as a clean face and good looks, and he will do.

Colla Zio 6.5 – Sympathy award for this light-hearted Milanese collective that will be talked about. Colorful and carefree, they make us want to dance and awaken us from the torpor of one in the morning. Quite a merit.

Mara Sattei 6 – A beautiful interpretation for this song written by Damiano of Maneskin. His performance embellishes a very classic (too much?) And Sanremo ballad. To get to the full, it certainly needs more plays, also because at one o’clock in the morning, we admit it, the eyelid was drooping a bit.

HERE ALL THE NEWS ON THE SAN REMO FESTIVAL