Sanremo 2023, the report cards of the clothes of the second evening of the Festival

SANREMO 2023 REPORT CARDS DRESSES – Second evening, second tranche of singers and special guests ready to walk the Ariston stage. Yesterday the level of fashion was really very high (even international brands look at Sanremo!). This evening, according to rumors, it will be even more so.

In fact, Italy’s most famous music festival is not just a singing competition, it doesn’t just generate hits for national radios, it’s not just a way to feed the fan community. It’s a real style show, which gives a nod to the most requested brands of the moment. In fact, the most famous creative directors and stylists have always competed to dress singers on stage, respecting a completely unique balance: the request for talent (which is often very complicated!) mixed with seasonal trends (spring-summer 2023), combined with the opinion of the stylist who often sees beyond the single performance. The result? The harmony between music and fashion. So, sit back and be ready, because tonight’s looks are really interesting. And we will judge them, as always, with all our passion.

REPORT CARDS

AMADEUS

We continue to shine. Always with Gai Mattiolo. Nothing new, but always with style. VOTE: 7 and a half

GIANNI MORANDI

Tuxedo with glittering details by Giorgio Armani. Elegant, smiling, unique. VOTE: 8

WILL

Very simple look. All white, signed Emporio Armani. Minimal but consistent with his personality. VOTE: 8

FASHION

Retro look for the whole band. I would have dared a little more. Especially for the long-awaited return to the Ariston. VOTE: 6 and a half

HERE ALL THE NEWS ON THE SAN REMO FESTIVAL