Debut with a bang on the Ariston stage for the Blonde Salad. Chiara Ferragni in Sanremo 2023 with “Think free”the phrase that appears on her back, in the first look chosen for the first evening of the Italian Song Festival, explains perfectly why this year she is ready for Sanremo. There are many messages that she wants to send to make people think: what better place than the Ariston during the days of the Festival?

It’s an honor for me to be here, thank you very much.

These are the first words of Chiara Ferragni, co-host together with Amadeus and Gianni Morandi in the first evening of the Sanremo Festival. But to talk about her are other words, the ones she wears on her back. Before going down the stairs, Chiara appears from behind, with a manifesto dress bearing the inscription “Pensati libera”.

On Instagram, in a post by Chiara Ferragni and Fabio Maria Damato, her General Manager, the outfits for the event are perfectly explained.

They are a strong and clear message, dedicated to all women, to feel strong, understood, accepted, loved and not misunderstood, judged…

When we started thinking about the outfits for the two evenings of @Sanremorai we immediately understood that we didn’t want clothes just because they were eccentric or pretentiously beautiful, but we felt the need to bring a social message to the most popular stage in Italy, even through fashion.

Chiara Ferragni in Sanremo 2023, Think free: the explanation of the look on Instagram

The first look is a statement dress, chosen to kick off the 73rd Sanremo Festival, the result of a conversation between Chiara, her manager, Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Dior, Rachele Regini and Fulvia Carnevale of Claire Fontaine.

A black silk corolla dress inspired by the Dior tradition, with a stole embroidered with the slogan Pensati Libera: