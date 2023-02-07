She explained it herself on Instagram
Debut with a bang on the Ariston stage for the Blonde Salad. Chiara Ferragni in Sanremo 2023 with “Think free”the phrase that appears on her back, in the first look chosen for the first evening of the Italian Song Festival, explains perfectly why this year she is ready for Sanremo. There are many messages that she wants to send to make people think: what better place than the Ariston during the days of the Festival?
It’s an honor for me to be here, thank you very much.
These are the first words of Chiara Ferragni, co-host together with Amadeus and Gianni Morandi in the first evening of the Sanremo Festival. But to talk about her are other words, the ones she wears on her back. Before going down the stairs, Chiara appears from behind, with a manifesto dress bearing the inscription “Pensati libera”.
On Instagram, in a post by Chiara Ferragni and Fabio Maria Damato, her General Manager, the outfits for the event are perfectly explained.
They are a strong and clear message, dedicated to all women, to feel strong, understood, accepted, loved and not misunderstood, judged…
When we started thinking about the outfits for the two evenings of @Sanremorai we immediately understood that we didn’t want clothes just because they were eccentric or pretentiously beautiful, but we felt the need to bring a social message to the most popular stage in Italy, even through fashion.
Chiara Ferragni in Sanremo 2023, Think free: the explanation of the look on Instagram
The first look is a statement dress, chosen to kick off the 73rd Sanremo Festival, the result of a conversation between Chiara, her manager, Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Dior, Rachele Regini and Fulvia Carnevale of Claire Fontaine.
A black silk corolla dress inspired by the Dior tradition, with a stole embroidered with the slogan Pensati Libera:
The simple yet strong words come from a work by Claire Fontaine that we hope will inspire all women to feel free to step out of the role imposed on them by society. An awareness of Chiara Ferragni herself who struggles not to be pigeonholed in a space identified for her by the patriarchy, and also a promise she makes to herself every day as she struggles not to feel guilty about her success as a woman. “Pensati libera” is dedicated to all women who simply want to feel like themselves without being judged.
#Sanremo #real #meaning #phrase #Chiara #Ferragnis #dress #applause
Leave a Reply