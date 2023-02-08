After the second evening there will be the first complete provisional ranking after the other 14 artists have performed

The first 14 singers performed at the Ariston during the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023 and were voted by the Jury of the Press Room, TV, Radio and Web, composed of 150 media representatives accredited to the Festival. In particular, the jury is divided into three autonomous voting components, one from the press and TV, one from the radio and a web jury. This same jury, of course, will also vote for the second half of the singers in the competition tomorrow.

Sanremo 2023 provisional ranking after the first evening — At the end of the first evening, the ranking was drawn up and Amadeus stressed that particular attention must be paid to the first five. This because last nightwhen you will have a ranking that will take into account all the rankings of the previous days, the top five will perform again and the race will restart with all the best five restarting from zero votes. See also Wolverhampton assess the sale of Raúl Giménez

These are the positions from sixth to fourteenth:

6) Mara Sattei with Two thousand minutes

7) Glue Uncle with I do not feel like

8) Country Cousins ​​with Letter 22

9) Mr. Rain with Super heroes

10) Gianluca Grignani with When you’re out of breath

11) Aries with Sea of ​​trouble

12) gIANMARIA with Monster

Sanremo 2023 ranking first top 5 — And this is the top 5 after prime time

1) Marco Mengoni with Two lives

5) Leo Gassmann with Third heart