“A broadcast like the Sanremo Festival should try to convey” positive “messages by taking a firm position against disrespectful and violent behavior. Amadeus has certainly missed a great opportunity! Too bad!”. Elisa Caponetti, pisco therapist, told Adnkronos Salute regarding the ‘performance’ of Blanco who destroyed the floral decorations on the Ariston stage last night following a technical problem. “It would be worth seriously questioning the role played by the media and TV in encouraging or not certain violent acts”, adds the expert.

In the first evening of the festival, she underlines, “the messages launched” were “to say the least conflicting. Where Chiara Ferragni made her entrance on the scene with the writing ‘Pensati libera’, also referring to the many women victims of violence, from The other contrasts with Blanco’s performance who, in a fit of rage, devastates the roses positioned on the stage, kicking the vases and scattering the flowers everywhere”. The artist “showed himself incapable of controlling his impulses and emotions and, as if this were not enough, he considered it normal to do so by stating that ‘music is music, you don’t necessarily have to follow a pattern’. This to say that any action is possible and permitted, everything is a show!”.

But the worst thing, according to the psychotherapist, “is that all this happened without a due reminder from Amadeus, who instead not only intervened to appease the public’s just objections, but even to propose to Blanco to repeat his performance All of this is inadmissible to say the least”, concludes Caponetti, underlining that, more generally, “in recent decades there is an increasing sense of social irresponsibility. Many of us feel free to assert ourselves in the way we believe and feel most appropriate, the important thing is to be able to satisfy one’s own needs without worrying about the repercussions this has on others. We often live in an individual and selfish dimension. The absence of control over the drive sphere causes an important function of regulation to fail of emotions. A trifle is enough to immediately take action”.