Marco Mengoni leads the provisional ranking of the 14 artists who performed on the prime time of San Remo 2023 obtained with the vote of the press accredited to the Festival. In second place Elodie, third Coma_Cose, fourth Ultimo, fifth Leo Gassmann, sixth Mara Sattei, seventh Colla Zio, eighth Cugini di Campagna, ninth Mr Rain, tenth Gianluca Grignani, eleventh Ariete, twelfth gianmaria, thirteenth Olly, fourteenth Anna Oxa .