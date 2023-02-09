Even in the second evening of Sanremo 2023, as in the first, it was the Press, TV, Radio and Web Offices that voted, which includes 150 media representatives who are accredited to the Festival and are equally divided between print and TV journalists, radio journalists and journalists of the web. Now that the press vote ended, in addition to the ranking of the second day we have, therefore, also the total provisional ranking of all 28 singers in the competition. Amadeus said that the differences are minimal and therefore the ranking could change drastically as early as tomorrow. Let’s see the two rankings.