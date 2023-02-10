How the general ranking becomes after the first televoting and the first polling jury vote

To the Sanremo Music Festival 2023 the competition gets underway and after the vote of the Press Office which characterized the first two evenings, now it is the public who decides who are the best singers of the kermesse. Indeed in the third evening they were viewers and the opinion poll jury to vote. Televoting has started, which affects 50% of the day’s rankings, while the remaining 50% depends on the votes of the polling jury which is made up of 300 selected elements.

Sanremo 2023 General classification after the third evening — The average between the overall percentages of votes obtained by the songs during the third evening and those obtained in the two previous evenings determined a new ranking of the 28 songs in the competition. Let's see the 28 positions with an eye to the top 5 which will be very important during the fifth and final evening.

Sanremo ranking of the 28 singers after 2 performances — Until now each singer performed twice, i.e. the first during the first two evenings in which the big names were divided into two days and the second during the third evening in which all 28 artists in the competition performed again. And this is the situation of the provisional general classification:

Marco Mengoni – Two lives Last – Sunrise Mr. Rain – Superheroes Lazza – Ash Tananai – Tango Madame – The good in the bad Rosa Chemical – Made in Italy Colapesce Dimartino – Splash Elodie – Two Giorgia – Bad words Coma_Cose – Goodbye Gianluca Grignani – When you are out of breath Fashion – Leave me Paola and Chiara – Fury LDA – If then tomorrow Aries – Sea of ​​troubles Article 31 – A nice trip Mara Sattei – Two thousand minutes Leo Gassmann – Third Heart Colla Zio – I don't like it Levant – Alive Country cousins ​​- Letter 22 gIANMARIA – Monster Olly – Dust Anna Oxa – Go up Will – Stupid Shari – Selfish Sethu – Lost causes