Home » TV » San Remo » Sanremo 2023: the preview songs for SoloDonna, the report cards

The songs of Sanremo 2023 are still “secret”, not only the melodies but also the lyrics: SoloDonna was officially invited to participate in today’s event 16 January 2022 to listen to all the competing songs of the Festival hosted by Amadeus

Less than a month to go San Remo 2023 and, as always, once again this year the day has arrived for a preview of the songs that will see the Festival: the event, dedicated to insiders and journalists, was staged in Milan and Rome.

The listening for our magazine took place in Rome at the Theater of Victories in the studios of the Soliti Ignori: Amadeus and all the staff of the event connected from Milan, presented the 28 songs in the competition.

The first listenas we know, hides many pitfalls and already from the early evening our judgment could change: 28 songs listened to in 2 hours are not easy to metabolize.

Most will tell us about love in all its forms: from pain, to dreams, from LGBT love to violent love…very few others have chosen different themes even if committed.

Let’s see our report cards

Scoreboard songs Sanremo 2023: preview

Last with the song “Alba”

Niccolò Moriconi arrives in Sanremo with a beautiful piece, his piano accompanies him as always in an intense piece

Rating 8.5

with the song “Alba” Niccolò Moriconi arrives in Sanremo with a beautiful piece, his piano accompanies him as always in an intense piece Rating 8.5 Georgia with the song “Words said badly”

Giorgia’s voice is not in question but the R&B piece that will lead to Sanremo unfortunately does not arrive

Score: 7 (

with the song “Words said badly” Giorgia’s voice is not in question but the R&B piece that will lead to Sanremo unfortunately does not arrive Score: 7 ( Article 31 with the song A nice trip

Welcome back guys: the duo’s piece is a chronicle of their professional and private relationship which, as we know, is studded with successes and public quarrels.

A few bad words to give color and a lot of awareness of having grown up, as well as the desire to overcome the mistakes of the past.

Rating 5.5

with the song A nice trip Welcome back guys: the duo’s piece is a chronicle of their professional and private relationship which, as we know, is studded with successes and public quarrels. A few bad words to give color and a lot of awareness of having grown up, as well as the desire to overcome the mistakes of the past. Rating 5.5 Fashion with the song “Let me go”

An intense song that talks about the problem of mental illness: a courageous choice which, unfortunately, we are not sure will be rewarded by the charts.

Rating 7.5

with the song “Let me go” An intense song that talks about the problem of mental illness: a courageous choice which, unfortunately, we are not sure will be rewarded by the charts. Rating 7.5 Paula & Clare with the song “Furore”

The real positive note is their reunion: after 25 years the two friends have decided to return but, unfortunately, the piece is not a masterpiece. Seeing him at the Ariston will already be a gift,

Rating 5.5

with the song “Furore” The real positive note is their reunion: after 25 years the two friends have decided to return but, unfortunately, the piece is not a masterpiece. Seeing him at the Ariston will already be a gift, Rating 5.5 Tananai with the song “Tango”

A text with many obscure points: rhymes to make your skin crawl for a song that will hardly be remembered among the most beautiful songs of the Festival

Grade 4

with the song “Tango” A text with many obscure points: rhymes to make your skin crawl for a song that will hardly be remembered among the most beautiful songs of the Festival Grade 4 Madame with the song “The good in the bad”

The most discussed artist of this edition (and not for artistic reasons) brings a beautiful song into the competition but not everyone will like it.

Grade 7

with the song “The good in the bad” The most discussed artist of this edition (and not for artistic reasons) brings a beautiful song into the competition but not everyone will like it. Grade 7 Mr. Rain with the song “Superheroes”

Auto-Tune is king in a song that is about love but offers a really nice rhythm and musical passages: we are convinced that it could make it in the top 5 songs for the grand final.

If this does not happen, it would be a real “theft”.

Rating 8.5

with the song “Superheroes” Auto-Tune is king in a song that is about love but offers a really nice rhythm and musical passages: we are convinced that it could make it in the top 5 songs for the grand final. If this does not happen, it would be a real “theft”. Rating 8.5 Elodies with the song Two

A song that disappoints: expectations were very high for Elodie, not only for her abilities but also for the authors who followed the project of the song. Pity

Grade 6

with the song Two A song that disappoints: expectations were very high for Elodie, not only for her abilities but also for the authors who followed the project of the song. Pity Grade 6 Lazza with the song “Ash”

A love song with unconvincing lyrics, the Milanese rapper shows up with a piece that we don’t believe has much chance of winning. It will be an excellent showcase for him

Rating 6.5

with the song “Ash” A love song with unconvincing lyrics, the Milanese rapper shows up with a piece that we don’t believe has much chance of winning. It will be an excellent showcase for him Rating 6.5 Mara Sattei with the song “Duemilaminuti”

A beautiful text accompanied by music perhaps a little too much from “Sanremo”: one of the five most beautiful songs of this Sanremo

Rating 8.5

with the song “Duemilaminuti” A beautiful text accompanied by music perhaps a little too much from “Sanremo”: one of the five most beautiful songs of this Sanremo Rating 8.5 Colapesce, Dimartino with the song Splash

The duo does not disappoint and presents itself with Splash, a beautiful love song where the voices of Colapesce and Dimartino offer interesting cues.

Rating 7.5

with the song Splash The duo does not disappoint and presents itself with Splash, a beautiful love song where the voices of Colapesce and Dimartino offer interesting cues. Rating 7.5 Leo Gassman with the song “Third heart”

Leo returns to Sanremo but unfortunately he is not convincing: the song is something that has already been heard and the public may not appreciate it. With the new management signed by Amadeus the style of the selected songs has evolved and Gassman seems to be still too anchored to an outdated past.

Grade 6

with the song “Third heart” Leo returns to Sanremo but unfortunately he is not convincing: the song is something that has already been heard and the public may not appreciate it. With the new management signed by Amadeus the style of the selected songs has evolved and Gassman seems to be still too anchored to an outdated past. Grade 6 Gianluca Grignani with the song When you’re out of breath

A great return that could disappoint: Grignani’s song tells of the difficult relationship with his father, the father to whom the song is dedicated. In many

Grade 5

with the song When you’re out of breath A great return that could disappoint: Grignani’s song tells of the difficult relationship with his father, the father to whom the song is dedicated. In many Grade 5 Anna Oxa with the song Sali (Song of the soul)

Unfortunately Oxa’s return does not coincide with her best song: a song that is too “stressed” in the voice with a little linear text. Her return to the Ariston is excellent, the song is definitely less.

Rating 4.5

with the song Sali (Song of the soul) Unfortunately Oxa’s return does not coincide with her best song: a song that is too “stressed” in the voice with a little linear text. Her return to the Ariston is excellent, the song is definitely less. Rating 4.5 Aries with the song Sea of ​​Troubles

The idol of thousands of kids hit the spot: a well written song with a good melody. The theme dealt with is that of love for a girl: no scandal but a new awareness that can only do good for the Sanremo Festival.

Amadeus has made an intelligent and courageous choice on the one hand: surely opening up to a young audience will help ratings and interaction with social media, on the other many could criticize the customs clearance of a theme in a “Classic” Festival like that of LGBT love.

Grade 8

with the song Sea of ​​Troubles The idol of thousands of kids hit the spot: a well written song with a good melody. The theme dealt with is that of love for a girl: no scandal but a new awareness that can only do good for the Sanremo Festival. Amadeus has made an intelligent and courageous choice on the one hand: surely opening up to a young audience will help ratings and interaction with social media, on the other many could criticize the customs clearance of a theme in a “Classic” Festival like that of LGBT love. Grade 8 Marco Mengoni with the song Two Lives

Great expectations for his song, so high that at the end of listening several journalists let go of applause. Exaggerated: a good piece but not at the levels of the Mengoni we know. What is certain is that in a Festival where many songs, at least at first listening, do not seem to excel, Marco’s notes

Grade 8

with the song Two Lives Great expectations for his song, so high that at the end of listening several journalists let go of applause. Exaggerated: a good piece but not at the levels of the Mengoni we know. What is certain is that in a Festival where many songs, at least at first listening, do not seem to excel, Marco’s notes Grade 8 Shari with the song Selfish

The second song in the competition with an LGBT theme: love has no shape but, hearing it sing from a point of view like Shari’s, will open new frontiers in the composition of many artists.

Grade 6

with the song Selfish The second song in the competition with an LGBT theme: love has no shape but, hearing it sing from a point of view like Shari’s, will open new frontiers in the composition of many artists. Grade 6 Colla Zio with the song I don’t like it

A splendid song that will be hummed by everyone (including the press room) from the first listen: it won’t win Sanremo, but it will certainly be one of the symbolic songs!

Grade 9

with the song I don’t like it A splendid song that will be hummed by everyone (including the press room) from the first listen: it won’t win Sanremo, but it will certainly be one of the symbolic songs! Grade 9 Levant with the song Alive

A force of nature that confirms the quality of the voice and the ability to write.

Rating 8.5

with the song Alive A force of nature that confirms the quality of the voice and the ability to write. Rating 8.5 Coma_Things with the song Goodbye

A poignant song where farewell is not a possibility: a beautiful song

with the song Goodbye A poignant song where farewell is not a possibility: a beautiful song LDA with the song If then tomorrow

At times the song reminded me intensely of some of the Backstreet Boys’ hits: the text hides some beautiful passages, but the music is unfortunately already heard.

Grade 7

with the song If then tomorrow At times the song reminded me intensely of some of the Backstreet Boys’ hits: the text hides some beautiful passages, but the music is unfortunately already heard. Grade 7 Rosa Chemical with the song Made in Italy

A passage on sexual freedom: a questionable text that will appeal to a young target but which will not find success at the Festival.

Grade 5

with the song Made in Italy A passage on sexual freedom: a questionable text that will appeal to a young target but which will not find success at the Festival. Grade 5 Sethu with the song Lost Causes

Sethu really surprised me this time: a good text on an engaging music, I am convinced that Marco De Lauri will be able to impress not only the public but also the insiders

Rating 8.5

with the song Lost Causes Sethu really surprised me this time: a good text on an engaging music, I am convinced that Marco De Lauri will be able to impress not only the public but also the insiders Rating 8.5 Will with the song Stupid

Let’s go further

Grade 2

with the song Stupid Let’s go further Grade 2 Olly with the song Dust

Song with a strong almost dance connotation with rhymes and words not up to the Ariston.

Grade 3

with the song Dust Song with a strong almost dance connotation with rhymes and words not up to the Ariston. Grade 3 Amadeus

For the fourth year he had to deal with a huge project, full of satisfactions but with many many risks.

There choice of songs it must not have been easy but, despite this, the final result I think is a really good job

vote 9

We just have to wait for February 7 to enjoy the show and, in the meantime, congratulate Amadeus for the great work done so far!