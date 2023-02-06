San Remo – “Zelensky will not send a video but a text”, announced Stefano Coletta, Rai prime time entertainment director during the press conference on the eve of the start of the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival. “We are in daily contact with Ambassador Melnyk. We have come to the definition of the Ukrainian president’s speech yesterday: he will not send a video, but a text” which will be read on stage by Amadeus: explained Coletta. “It seems complicated to me to be able to censor the president. The control of us executives is prior to the airing of each program, but I smile at the idea of ​​a Rai executive who can censor a president”. Coletta continued, answering a question about Rai’s prior control of Zelensky’s message. “We still don’t know the contents, we will be more punctual in the next few days”, she added, later explaining that the message will be read by Amadeus himself.

Amadeus: “Controversy? When the festival starts, they often fade away”

At the press conference, answering a question about the controversies that preceded the festival, Amadeus said: “Historically, the festival attracts controversy, even politics can seek visibility. Everyone expresses what they want, I’m not saying it to seem democratic at any cost, everyone has the freedom to express their word, their thoughts as we do with football. I agree on total freedom, but when the festival comes on, the controversies often vanish as if suddenly.” The art director then read a sentence from a calendar: “Words may judge what you say, but they will believe what you do.”

Singers in the competition, here is the release order of the first two evenings

Tuesday 7 February, prime time

Anna Oxa, Gianmaria, Mr Rain, Marco Mengoni, Ariete, Ultimo, Coma_Cose, Elodie, Leo Gassmann, Country Cousins, Gianluca Grignani, Olly, Colla Zio and Mara Sattei

Wednesday 8 February, the second evening

Will, Modà, Sethu, Article 31, Lazza, Giorgia, Colapesce Dimartino, Shari, Madame, Levante, Tananai, Rosa Chemical, LDA, Paola and Chiara

Amadeus: “I am honored to have Gianni Morandi with me”

“I’m happy to start this fourth adventure, obviously every year is different from the previous one, there’s always adrenaline, I like the climate. I am truly honored to have Gianni Morandi with me for five evenings, he is one of the singers who make the history of our country and it is a source of great joy for me to have him with me. I love to surround myself with people who share a way of making a show with me, with participation, enthusiasm, and Gianni has all of this,” Amadeus also said.

Amadeus: “No superguests on Friday, with at least 56 artists duets on stage”

“On Friday there will be no super guests, because every singer already has a super guest. And there will be at least 56 artists on stage, a number never reached before, I think”. Amadeus, in the first press conference of the Sanremo festival, explained that he will not announce surprise names for Friday evening, that of duets, which is already particularly crowded. The artistic director then returned to his concept of super-guest: “For me it’s the singers in the competition. Because the strength of a festival is to see Gianni Morandi and Massimo Ranieri competing like last year or Giorgia and Ultimo this year. Or even Lazza who could very well have done without it. When I see that they enthusiastically accept to compete for me, this is the victory of the Italian song. It is true that there is only one song that wins, but over the course of the year they can all do it”. Amadeus then also claimed the choice of having Italian guests over 70, despite the presence of Maneskin. “Nobody can prove me wrong: they are an international band”.

Morandi: “In recent years, the festival stage has returned to center stage”

“In recent years the stage of the festival has returned central and is very important for Italian music: Sanremo is great when it leaves songs to remember from Mengoni to Diodato, to Elodie, Mahmood with Blanco, Achille Lauro. Last year with Rkomi, Sangiovanni, Tananai great successes that didn’t end after 15 days”. Thus Gianni Morandi at the first press conference of the Sanremo festival number 73, which sees him in the role of co-host alongside Amadeus. “I remember when I saw Sanremo at the Marchioni bar in Monghidoro with my father, with Modugno spreading his arms and going around the world. Since then I have been there many times. This year Amadeus asked me to come and I done. People like Sanremo, I also notice it on the street: it is 73 years old, but in my opinion it will continue for dozens and dozens of years”. Morandi then wanted to express closeness to the Turkish and Syrian people for the earthquake that struck the two countries last night, causing thousands of victims. “When news like tonight comes, it hits you. We’re here to talk about music, but we all have thoughts about what happened. But the show must go on”.

On stage the memory of Lucio Dalla and Lucio Battisti

“We will make a memory of Lucio Dalla and Lucio Battisti, who would have turned 80 this year”, announced Amadeus, in the opening press conference, specifying that the memory of Battisti will be in the early evening, tomorrow, while that of Dalla in the evening of the duets, Friday. “Battisti this year has also been 25 years since he disappeared”, recalled Gianni Morandi, who added: “The idea is to make the whole Ariston sing, and it will be a beautiful memory”.

Coletta: “It will be a Festival that wants to bring celebration and awareness”

Coletta said about the show: “It will be a festival in sequence with the previous ones but very different in many respects. I’d like to start from the great work that Amadeus does on the songs, it’s the milestone of the festival. This fourth festival arrives in the full functions that an artistic expression can bring. Doing shows with rules that were supposed to guarantee health was not a walk in the park. However, the collective mood has led to a great result, historic for the Sanremo Festival: the return of targets that had never appeared so preponderant”. “I feel like saying it will be the festival, not so much the rebirth because we have been reborn for some time, but a Sanremo that wants to bring celebration to Italian homes and also awareness. In the lyrics I found the urgency to say, not to waste time. There is the desire to tell the story, not to be ashamed. There is above all the story of the young artists and their wish to say ‘We are this, we have gone through a very complicated phase of our identity, a relational silence’. They all get involved with great lightness and great depth”. And the director, anticipating what we will see from tomorrow evening, concludes: “I think Amadeus has built a democratic narrative, which speaks to everyone. There is something for everyone, as the public service must do. It is the answer to tune in with the country, from the youngest to the elderly. It will be a great party made of emotion and joy”.

Fiorello curtain during the press conference

First he imitates him, then he makes fun of him: Fiorello’s foray into a press conference in Sanremo, on the phone with Amadeus. In the showman’s sights, the courtly language of Rai Prime Time Entertainment Director Stefano Coletta. “We didn’t understand a chip,” Fiorello said between laughter. “I’ll explain it to you later in private”, Coletta’s amused reply.

Mayor Biancheri: “Enthusiasm and magical atmosphere in the city”

The mayor of Sanremo, Alberto Biancheri, expresses enthusiasm for the “magical” atmosphere that reigns: “Never seen so much participation in the city in recent years”, he claims. “The city is exploding, there is a fact that makes us understand what is happening – says the mayor -. All the beds in the province of Imperia are sold out, those who want to come are turning to Nice to find accommodation”.

Advertising, “close to the goal of 50 million in funding”

Gian Paolo Tagliavia, CEO of Rai Pubblicità, responding to a question from journalists at the press conference, reported: “We will give the final number on Sunday, but we are close” to the goal of 50 million in advertising sales, an absolute record for Sanremo, ” we’re on the right path”. “It is an edition that promises very well”, explained Tagliavia, supported by the managers of the main sponsors of the Festival, Suzuki, Plenitude, Costa Crociere and Poltronesofà. “The math is done at the end, but we are already trying to surpass the very significant result of last year”, when funding reached 42 million euros. “Two factors helped us – added the CEO of Rai Pubblicità -: the confirmation of Amadeus, which arrived at the end of the festival, which allowed us to work in time and painstakingly on a complex event, thanks to a name that enjoys great credibility with the sponsors. And then the overcoming of the classic model of sponsorships, replaced by partnerships, which allow us to put together different activities with individual companies, avoiding a standardized approach”.