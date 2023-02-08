Sanremo – The festival of style, at least as regards the first episode, Chiara Ferragni wins it hands down. But then it was to be expected: her eyes were all focused on her.

And it did not disappoint: le four creations by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior amplify the message of female empowerment brought on stage through tears. The debut on the dreaded scale of the Ariston is immediately “wow” effect: the dress-manifesto is a black silk corolla model inspired by the tradition of the maison and completed by a white stole that reads “Think free”, a feminist motto that wants to “inspire women to feel free to step out of the role that has been imposed on them by society”, reads the caption posted on social networks accompanying the photos of the influencer and entrepreneur’s first Sanremo look.

And with the second change of clothes, the message is even clearer: a nude tulle dress that reproduces the illusion of nudity with a tromp l’oeil embroideryto “remember that anyone who decides to appear or feel sexy does not authorize anyone to justify the violence of men or to mitigate the blame”.

On the third dress the sexist phrases and the offenses that appear every day under her posts. A nice answer to keyboard haters. The fourth dress recreates a cage and it is a message to the new generations, «with the hope of breaking the conventions imposed by the patriarchy. A hope that we place in today’s girls who will be tomorrow’s women”. You brave choices. Vote 10 (even if the doubt remains: is the wave longbob a brand new cut or a wig?).

And thank goodness that Chiara Ferragni thought of raising the bar. Why, in terms of looks, the first evening of the festival was certainly not memorable. Anna Oxa has the arduous task of breaking the ice. From her, queen of Sanremo with 14 participations and as many unforgettable looks, much more was expected. In black, halfway between monastic and witchcraft, certainly not a choice that will go down in history. We serenely continue not to accept the return of thin eyebrows. Let’s leave them to the early 2000s. The people of Twitter don’t spare her biting comments: “Anna Oxa got up 10 minutes ago from the bed and is ready to go back as soon as she finishes singing”. Very likely. She postponed. We expect much more from her.

gIANMARIA with those dancer vibes, very Nureyev, but also a little Jack Dawson before the raft, we can already see him on the cover of That’s even if he should sincerely reconsider the Maria De Filippi/Carmen Russo haircut. We forgive him because he is young, even if he sings in italics. He is dressed by Massimo Giorgetti, MSGM designer.

Mr. Rain and Amadeus as Kelly and Brenda of Beverly Hills 90210 when they find themselves at the prom in the same dress: the glitter suit is going strong this year. Mr. Rain goes for the children’s choir (smart guy, so he’s guaranteed to sing before midnight!) and the performance is delightful. The choice of dress (GCDS by Giuliano Calza) forgettable, saved only for the super platform shoes that give that extra touch. Speaking of Amadeus, always in Gai Mattiolo, if he starts with the brilliant on the first night in the final, what will he reserve for us? Postpone both.

Marco Mengoni, ten years after his victory, makes his long-awaited return to the Ariston stage with a powerful song immediately listed among the probable winners and a decisive look signed by Versace. He is a black leather cowboy with golden details, studs and gold buttons of the iconic medusa symbol of the fashion house. His stylist Lorenzo Posocco has studied a series of looks for him that promise to be explosive. As RuPaul would say, “Marco Mengoni: Shantay you stay”.

Aries without a hat (incredible!) chooses a separate suit with an oversized jacket and plays with color contrasts. A Marni total look in full style for him. Last in Emporio Armani in a vest with a sleeveless zip and tattoos on display, a technical and extremely minimal look. On social media, there are those who make fun of this: «he is already ready to go for a jog on the seafront of Sanremo tomorrow morning». What to say? Not even he, it is evident, particularly cares about finishing at the top of the style charts.

Coma_Cose are of an indescribable sweetness. Their emotions excite the audience. Long live love, always. They are beautiful in their own unedited glamorous dress with a vintage flavour. A long dress in bronze sequins for California, a green tweed suit for Fausto Lama. Perfect tuning. We’re not crying, we just got some Coma_Things in our eye! Promoted with full marks.

Elodie is a goddess in Maison Valentino. For her, Pier Paolo Piccioli has studied a look that is all about transparency: a tight-fitting playsuit with a peek-a-boo effect that peeks out under a maxi feathered faux fur. Just crazy. Social networks explode: the tweets, before Blanco’s outburst, are all for her.

Leo Gassmann try again, you will be luckier. Emporio Armani’s graduating look is not convincing: when Amadeus gives him the bouquet of flowers, the souvenir photo with the thesis in hand and the bottle to toast is just missing. Disappointment I Cugini di Campagna: too sober knowing their standards. We smell the scent of hairspray from here but it’s not enough to inebriate us: we were expecting outfits ready to challenge those of the Maneskin. We trust in the final.

After Blanco’s devastation even Gianluca Grignani manages to look like a little lamb. He is excited, visibly happy to be back in Sanremo. The look pays homage to Franco Califano with smoky glasses and a jacket embellished with crystals that doesn’t seem to be exactly in his ropes. But we forgive him everything because we always remember that in his Sanremo debut he was a young boy with a beauty designed by angels. Amadeus who tells him “Go bro” before the performance is already #sanremohistory.

Romantic Olly in pink, a bit of a groomsman but super fresh, with sneakers and a tank top because in any case the drafts are also present at the Ariston. The Colla zio choose as colorful as the Winxs, stuff that rivals the wardrobe of the late Queen Elizabeth II: the pastel-toned boyband. All a bit random, but why not? The Barbapapas approve.

For her Sanremo debut, Mara Sattei plays the femme fatale card and chooses Armani Privé: black velvet, plunging front and back necklines, minimal and impeccable. The most elegant? Obviously the president Mattarella. But he was out of the race…