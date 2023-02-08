Sanremo 2023, the general classification after the second evening of the Festival

SANREMO 2023 RANKING – This evening, Wednesday 8 February, at the end of the second evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, Amadeus read the ranking given by the votes of the Jury of accredited journalists, from 14th to first place. In fact, today the second 14 singers in the competition in this 73rd edition performed, yesterday the first 14. But let’s see the ranking after the second evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023:

GENERAL RANKING AFTER THE SECOND EVENING OF THE SANREMO FESTIVAL 2023

Marco Mengoni Colapesce and Dimartino Madame Tananai Elodies Like Things Lazza Georgia Rosa Chemical Last Leo Gassman Mara Sattei Colla Zio Paula and Clare Countryside cousins Levant Mr Rain Article 31 Gianluca Grignani Aries Fashion Gianmaria Olly LDA Will Anna Oxa Shari Sethu

SANREMO 2023 SECOND EVENING RANKING

Colapesce and Dimartino Madame Tananai Lazza Georgia Rosa Chemical Paula and Clare Levant Article 31 Fashion LDA Will Shari Sethu

Sanremo 2023: the regulation

We have seen the ranking of the second evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, but what is the regulation? During the first two evenings, the Jury of accredited journalists is expected to be divided into three autonomous voting components: a jury for the press and TV, one for the radio and one for the web. In the third, only Demoscopica 1000 and Televoto vote. In the fourth and fifth evening, however, the Jury of the Press Room, TV, Radio and Web will vote as a single component, joining the Televoting and the “Demoscopica 1000” Jury, made up of a thousand members selected according to balanced criteria of age and geographical origin, who will vote remotely with an app dedicated to them.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Sanremo Festival 2023 live on TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.30 pm) on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free platform (subject to registration) RaiPlay .it which allows you to follow Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.

