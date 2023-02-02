The group revealed that Gigi D’Alessio’s son would not be very polite to them: here’s why

Almost all ready for the start of the new edition of San Remo Festival and the first gossip is already starting to appear. Over the last few hours, in fact, the news has been circulating about some misunderstandings that have occurred between some of the big names in the race. Who are we talking about? Of the Countryside cousins and the son of Gigi D’Alessio, LDA. Let’s find out together what happened.

Country Cousins ​​are among the Bigs competing in the new edition of San Remo Festival. A few days ago the band gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Diva e Donna’ where they threw a dig at another artist who will compete with them.

In detail, in the interview granted to the well-known newspaper, the group made a revelation about LDA, the son of Gigi D’Alessio. According to the words of the group, the former student of Friends of Maria De Filippi he would have behaved disrespectfully towards the band.

The dig was launched when the band revealed that behind the scenes of the stage of the Ariston Leo Gassman and Ultimo they went to personally introduce themselves to the band, unlike LDA who would not have greeted the Country Cousins. These were the words of the group about what happened:

D’Alessio’s son, who didn’t show up, was much less polite. At the age of 20 we used to go and shake hands with people like Claudio Villa.

Needless to say, the news is making the rounds on the web. There are many who are wondering about this affair wondering how things really went.

According to what has emerged in the last few hours, it seems that LDA responded to the digs of the Country Cousins, denying what the band revealed and stating that there was only one big . We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further background on this story.