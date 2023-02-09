“Bye bye Codacons, look how fun I am”: during his freestyle in Sanremo, Fedez mentions the consumer association, with which he has had several legal disputes in the past.

A quotation that was, however, welcomed by the president Carlo Rienzi. “Beyond the poor musical quality, we liked Fedez’s ‘song’ – he says – and we want to thank him for having brought a consumer association to the center of the Festival, thus giving space to those who fight every day for the defense of user rights”.

In the same way, the association continues, “we thank Fiorello and Amadeus who in recent days, on various public occasions, have spoken about the Codacons, promoting awareness among millions of citizens of the most important ombudsman association in Italy, whose acronym ‘ codacons’ contains precisely the ‘defense of consumer rights and the environment’, two essential constitutional values ​​whose diffusion to the generality of citizens helps to increase rights and create the conditions for a more livable environment and for the salvation of a planet destroyed by the hand of man”.

Rienzi also commented on Fedez’s political attacks on the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Galeazzo Bignami and on the Minister of the Family Eugenia Roccella, calling them an “expression of freedom of thought”.

But, contrary to what was stated by the rapper who took responsibility for his words by effectively exonerating Rai, for Codacons it will be Viale Mazzini who will have to answer for “any violations of the rules on electoral propaganda”.