Sanremo 2023, the announcement of the Big names in the competition by Amadeus on Tg1. Who are the singers of the Festival. The list, all the names

Who are the singers competing at the Sanremo Festival 2023? Amadeus, director and artistic presenter of the Festival, announced the list of Big names in the competition today, Sunday 4 December 2022, on Tg1 at 1.30pm. A very important announcement, therefore, which projects us to the Festival broadcast on Rai 1 from 7 to 11 February. Here is the complete list.

Updating

Amadeus had explained in recent days: “The selections of the Bigs? We’re at a good point. November 30th is the deadline to present the piece. There is lots of music. I can say that I will reveal the list of Big names on Sunday 4 December on Tg1 at 1.30pm”. For this Sanremo 2023 priority was given to songs over artists, explained the artistic director. “This is my concept: what remains is the song, I have to start from the song. It remains forever and history teaches us this, songs bring artists success. In the past, interest in the songs of the Festival vanished after a few weeks, but today they are requested even after 8-9 months. My work is based on the recording reality, the starting point must always be the songs, not the names of the singers”.

“I thank Rai 1, but I also thank the discography, they probably understand that I put a lot of dedication into it and I choose with such honesty, because I choose thinking about what the public might like and starting from young people, so I find a lot of collaboration and trust. I have always dreamed of becoming a presenter and of conducting Sanremo, but since there is no school to become a presenter, I started from the radio, a passion that I began to cultivate from the age of 16”, added Amadeus.

The conductor of Sanremo 2023 then said that this year there will be no Italian super guests under the age of 70: “I will not have Italian super guests, unless they are 70 years of age. I would like to recover the presence of international guest artists at the Sanremo Festival, in the last two years I have not been able to do so. This year we are working to try and bring back some international artists”.