Over the past few hours the name of Silvia Toffanin returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the presenter of Verissimo has declined Amadeus’ invitation to participate in the new edition of the San Remo Festival. In this hour a Mediaset note explained why.

Silvia Toffanin will not go on the Ariston stage. As already mentioned, it seems that the landlady of very true has declined the invitation of Amadeus to participate as a guest in one of the evenings. The reason for the refusal was explained by a Mediaset press release published a few hours ago. Let’s find out together all the details of this story that is causing so much talk.

This is what the company reports about the rejection from the presenter of Amadeus’ invitation:

Regarding the rumors about Silvia Toffanin’s possible participation in the Sanremo Festival, Mediaset sources specify that the presenter of Verissimo will not be present at the event.

And, continuing, Mediaset in shape:

It is true that the proposal has been made and it is true that Mediaset in these cases has no problems in granting releases to its artists. But, specifically, Silvia Toffanin declined the offer as she was busy with her program and not interested in that kind of artistic performance.

Following the publication of the following press release, those directly concerned did not expose themselves to this much-talked about affair. Bad news, therefore, for all those who dreamed of seeing the companion of Pier Silvio Berlusconi support Amadeus in one of the evenings of Festival.

But who will take Silvia Toffanin’s place and support Amadeus in running the Festival? Rumors have made the name of Katia Follesa. However, however, the news circulating seems to be completely unfounded since they have not yet found any confirmation from those directly involved.