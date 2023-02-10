“We use the telephone too much. At the restaurant the first thing we do is photography. In front of a hot parmigiana what do we do? The photo. Once a sea bass said to me: can you take another photo of me? I came with the eye closed”. Alessandro Siani ironically brings the risks of excessive use of the mobile phone to the Ariston stage. “They have studied the human body and have realized that the iso of tablets and computers are changing us physically, I’ll show you how we will become in 4000”, jokes Siani. And here Malgioglio’s photo appears on the screen.

Then he concludes on a bittersweet note: “The day WhatsApp crashed we all went crazy – says the Neapolitan comedian -. A boy called the carabinieri: come and get me, I’m afraid. But where are you?, they asked him. In reality, he replied.”