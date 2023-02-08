“The performance of Blanco? He showed great authenticityI liked it a lot”. To tell Adnkronos, in the aftermath of the storm over Blanco’s performance at the Sanremo festival, is the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi. “I hadn’t seen the exhibition -says Sgarbi- But today it intrigued me because I heard about it and I went to see it on the internet. I liked it, it’s significant: I hit the flower cemetery to reaffirm the vitality of the music“, explains.