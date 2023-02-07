The words of the minister, today at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan for the electoral event in support of the outgoing Lombard governor, Attilio Fontana

“Today the Sanremo festival begins, for many there will be more to discuss. Fortunately only singers will perform and no others will perform on the Sanremo stage…”. Thus the leader of the League Matthew Salvinispeaking at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan for the electoral event in support of the outgoing Lombard governor, Attilio Fontana.