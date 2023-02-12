“This year has truly been the Festival of Love!” Rosa Chemical, a guest on ‘Domenica In’, also underlines this by giving the presenter a kiss on the mouth, incited by the Ariston audience.

“What can be indicted in a kiss between two people who love each other: Federico (Fedez, ed.) is a friend of mine, I love him”, says the artist in reply to Mara Venier who questions him about the highly erotic curtain staged during the final of the Festival. “But I want to clarify one thing : Fedez and I at the ‘Muschio Selvaggio’ (Video) had talked about the fact that he would be in the front row and so we thought we could have some fun, maybe I would take him on stage… I like to send a message of love”, he added without clarifying whether the performance on Saturday, where he also mimed an embrace sitting on Fedez in the front row at the Ariston, had been agreed in detail.

As for the best moment lived at the Festival, Rosa Chemical said without hesitation: “Definitely after the first evening that I sang. Seeing the welcome and understanding for such an opening message made me understand that we are really evolving as a society “, he stressed.