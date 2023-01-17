Without any shadow of a doubt, San Remo 2023 is one of the most loved and popular television programs in the world of Italian television. As announced by Rai, this year the regulation of the singing festival will undergo changes. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

The Sanremo Music Festival 2023 is at the door. Even in this one 73rd edition of singing karmesse, there will be Amadeus at the helm of leadership. The first evening will take place on the day February 7, 2023. In light of this, the well-known conductor is working hard to take care of everything down to the smallest detail.

Although there is less than a month left before the return of the Sanremo Music Festival 2023, Rai has announced that it has made changes to the program regulations. In detail, these changes concern the fifth and last evening of the competition in which to decree the winner it will be the Italian public. Next, I’ll draft one Ranking measuring the average between the percentages obtained from the final evening and from the previous evenings.

Subsequently, we will continue with a new vote of the five artists who will find themselves at the top of the rankings. The latter will depend on the contribution of the Jury of the Press Room, TV, Radio and Web, the public and the Demoscopic Jury. Unlike what happened previously, a ranking will be drawn up five songs and no more than three.

This change made by Rai will have some important implications. The first concerns the duration, in fact the Festival conducted by Amadeus will end around two in the morning. As for the second, there will be five i competitors to challenge each other to conquer the victory of the 73rd edition of the well-known singing festival. This will allow not to leave out many artists loved and esteemed by the Italian public.