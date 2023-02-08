There the first evening of the Sanremo 2023 festival was seen by 10,757,000 spectators with a 62.4% share. In the first part, from 21.18 to 23.44, 14,170,000 spectators with a 61.7% share. The second part, from 11.48 pm to 1.40 am, obtained 6,296,000 spectators with a 64.7% share.

Last year, Amadeus ter’s prime time ratings were, in the first part, 13,805,000 spectators with 54.5% and, in the second, 6,412,000 spectators with a 55.4% share, with an average audience of 10,911,000 spectators and a 54.7% share.

Last year, when the festival closed the early evening at 1.12, the average audience was slightly higher (less than 200,000 average spectators more) but the early evening of the festival obtained almost 8 share points less than Sanremo 2023 It is unlikely that a similar increase can be explained by the change to the Auditel survey introduced last May which, with the same absolute value of viewers, results in a slightly higher share.

The average share obtained by prime time at Amadeus Quater, equal to 62.4%, is the highest for 28 years now. To find a bigger one, in fact, you have to go back to the festival hosted by Pippo Baudo with Claudia Koll and Anna Falchi which, in 1995, recorded an average share of 65.15%.

A “premiere” of 10 million 757 thousand spectators with a share of 62.4 percent: “It is an extraordinary figure that has not been seen for over 25 years and among the highest in the entire history of the Sanremo Festival” commented the Administrator Rai delegate Carlo Fuortes. “My thanks – continues Fuortes – go to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who ennobled the debut of this edition with his presence by reminding us of the founding values ​​of our Constitution and to Roberto Benigni who has masterfully interpreted them. And thanks to Amadeus and the whole Rai team for having given the country a great page of TV and civil passion”.